Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Nassar victims bring fight to Washington

Several victims of former sports physician Larry Nassar will be in Washington on Tuesday to meet with representatives and senators.

Report: 'Glee' actor Mark Salling dies from apparent suicide

Actor Mark Salling has died of an apparent suicide, according to a report.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold and icy

A cold and icy start with the only snow falling near the shoreline of Lake Huron this Tuesday morning, so watch out near the lake in the Thumb this morning.

Larry Nassar's sentencing in Eaton County to last 3-4 days after more victims come forward

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing young athletes in Ingham County, but his time in court hasn't ended.

Camaro driver sentenced 10 to 30 years on murder charges in fatal Detroit crash

The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that landed on top of another vehicle, killing two people, was sentenced Tuesday morning.

President Trump to herald economic progress in State of the Union

President Donald Trump will herald a robust economy and push for bipartisan congressional action on immigration in Tuesday's State of the Union address, as he seeks to rally a deeply divided nation and boost his own sagging standing with Americans.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.