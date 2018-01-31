Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 31, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Michigan lawmakers were on Amtrak train that crashed in Virginia

Several Michigan lawmakers were on a train Wednesday that crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia.

More victims speak at another sentencing for Larry Nassar in Michigan

More victims of former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have come forward as another sentencing begins.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: 30 mph winds Wednesday

Clouds and timing of our moon set will take away our chance to view the Super Blue Blood Moon this morning with the total eclipse happening just before 8am although you can see a partial eclipse during the 6am hour if we can clear some of these clouds.

Michigan State Board of Trustees names Engler interim president amid student protest

Former Michigan governor John Engler has been appointed interim president of Michigan State University.

Detroit man whose sentence is long overdue to get punishment

A Detroit man who hasn't been sentenced for manslaughter learned his punishment -- six years later.

Detroit Pistons hold press conference to introduce Blake Griffin

The Detroit Pistons are introducing their newest player, Blake Griffin, in an introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Super Blue Blood Moon in Michigan on January 31, 2018

Watch the super blue blood moon from Emmet, Michigan (weather permitting) on January 31, 2018.

