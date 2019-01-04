Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stands by explicit comments about Trump

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stated very clearly what her plans are when it comes to President Donald Trump and she's not backing down.

Michigan AG Nessel asks Wayne County Prosecutor Worthy to take over Flint water cases

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to take over criminal cases connected to the Flint water crisis.

Michigan man arrested for burning neighbor with fire poker

A Michigan man is facing charges after police say he burned his neighbor with a fire poker.

5 taken to hospital after crash causes ambulance to flip over in Van Buren Township

Five people were taken to the hospital Friday after an ambulance flipped over due to a crash in Van Buren Township, according to police.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm up coming this weekend

We are in for a beautiful January day here in Metro Detroit, starting with mild morning temps in the upper 20s to low 30s and enough of a breeze to keep wind chills in the low to mid 20s.

