Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Deadly Clinton Township workplace shooting result of altercation between employees

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a business in Clinton Township on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. at Reliable Fence on Groesbeck Highway near 15 Mile Road.

Trump says he would beat Oprah in 2020

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a potential 2020 presidential match-up, though he doesn't think she will end up running.

Detroit police officer in critical condition after crashing car on I-75 and Vernor

A Detroit police officer was involved in a single-car crash Tuesday morning on southbound I-75 and Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit.

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 2-year-old taken by non-custodial father in River Rouge

Police in River Rouge are searching for 2-year-old Denver Statton after he was taken by his non-custodial father Monday morning.

Metro Detroit weather: We could see 50s this week before snow returns

Patchy fog and icy spots are the main concerns as you head out early on a Tuesday around Metro Detroit.

Trump calls for DACA fix, still wants wall in bipartisan immigration talk

President Donald Trump called on bipartisan lawmakers Tuesday to both come up with "a bill of love" to keep thousands of young undocumented immigrants from having to leave the country but also deliver on his campaign promise of a wall and border security, in a wide-ranging meeting that played in full view of the public.

