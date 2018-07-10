Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 10, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).

Thai cave rescue: All 12 boys and soccer coach freed

The last remaining members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach have been pulled out of a flooded cave in Thailand.

Supreme Court pick meets with key senators as nomination fight begins

The day after he was nominated to become a Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh visited Capitol Hill, where his possible future on the high court will be determined.

Universally accessible Rotary Park playground in Livonia opens

A new universally accessible park opened in Livonia.

Weather update: Dry spell continues

Metro Detroit has been in a dry spell, but when will we get some relief?

