Local 4 News at 4 -- July 12, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Crash discovered in Northern Michigan believed to be plane missing since 1997

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a wreckage found Wednesday near St. Ignace, Mich., which authorities say is a missing plane from a crash in 1997.

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Thursday start with temps in the 80s

We are starting with nice and comfortable 50s to low 60s as you head out and parts of our North Zone are temporarily dipping into the upper 40s.

7 staff members at Livonia COPE facility charged in alleged abuse of mental health patients

For first time on Thursday we got a look at the men accused of physically assaulting three mental health patients in Livonia.

Michigan State interim President Engler to testify before US Senate on Nassar scandal

John Engler will testify later this month before a U.S. Senate panel as the investigation into former Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar's sex abuse scandal continues.

Build-A-Bear's 'Pay Your Age Day' event causing chaos at Metro Detroit malls

The Build-A-Bear Workshop's "Pay Your Age Day" event has caused a lot of chaos at two Metro Detroit malls on Thursday as families lineup to take advantage of the deal.

Trump claims NATO victory but details in dispute

President Donald Trump capped off his tumultuous two-day visit at NATO headquarters on Thursday by boldly declaring that all NATO members agreed to increase their defense spending after he told them he was "extremely unhappy."

