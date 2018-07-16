Local 4 News at 4 -- July 16, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Trump declines to side with US intelligence over Putin

US President Donald Trump, in a stunning rebuke of the US intelligence community, declined on Monday to endorse the US government's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Risk for severe storms Monday afternoon

Showers and storms should start firing this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving across the Great Lakes mainly this afternoon and early evening.

Michigan teens charged in deadly I-75 rock throwing case take plea deal

A court hearing was held Monday for five Michigan teenagers charged with murder in connection to a deadly rock-throwing incident on I-75 in Genesee County.

7-year-old Detroit girl killed while crossing I-94 after surviving drunk driving crash

Michigan State Police said a 7-year-old girl was hit and killed while crossing I-94 in Romulus early Sunday morning.

Vehicle crash at Ambassador Bridge entrance restricts traffic to 1 lane heading into Canada

A vehicle crash at the entrance of the Ambassador Bridge has restricted traffic to one lane Monday morning.

Bill Beekman selected for Michigan State University athletic director position

Michigan State University interim President John Engler has selected Bill Beekman to become the school's new athletic director.

