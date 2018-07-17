Local 4 News at 4 -- July 17, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Detroit mom and babysitter face charges after 11-month-old baby dies in flooded basement

A mother and babysitter, both of Detroit, have been charged after an 11-month-old baby fell into a flooded basement and drowned.

President Trump speaks after Helsinki trip, Putin meeting

President Donald Trump will offer remarks on Tuesday afternoon after his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladamir Putin.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: 3-day stretch of beautiful weather begins

We should see sunny skies through lunch and then partly cloudy skies through the afternoon as highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s.

Joseph Borowiak sentenced for murders of aunt, uncle in 2017

A 37-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday on charges of killing his aunt and uncle in Warren last year.

Work begins on Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit, Canada

Work got underway Tuesday on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Tipster alerted police to suspect in possible Houston serial killings

If not for the sharp eye of a Houston resident, authorities say, a possible serial killer may have zeroed in on his next target.

