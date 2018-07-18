Local 4 News at 4 -- July 18, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Young girl accidentally hit by car in Pontiac; child in critical condition

A young girl was hit by a car Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Warwick Drive in Pontiac.

Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US

President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that Russia is no longer targeting the United States, contradicting his top intelligence official who said the opposite earlier this week.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorm chances return Friday

A beautiful morning in Metro Detroit with temps in the 50s to low 60s as you head out on a Wednesday.

Michigan's high court to hear arguments over anti-gerrymandering ballot proposal

The Michigan Supreme Court will hold a special session Wednesday to hear oral arguments over a ballot proposal to change how the state’s electoral boundaries are drawn.

Thai boys recall battle to survive cave ordeal -- and moment they were found

Members of a Thai youth soccer team and their coach have described their rescue from a flooded cave as a miracle, thanked the experts who saved them and discussed how the experience will affect the rest of their lives.

Ford recalls 550K Fusions, Escapes due to possible rollaway risk

Ford is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles in North America to replace shifter cable bushings.

