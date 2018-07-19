Local 4 News at 4 -- July 19, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Teen charged in mother's murder at Sterling Heights apartment

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murdering his mother at an apartment in Sterling Heights, according to family members.

Toddler walking down sidewalk in Pontiac hit by neighbor backing out of driveway

A 20-month-old toddler was gravely injured Wednesday in Pontiac when she walked down the sidewalk and got hit by a neighbor backing out of their driveway.

State Rep. Jewell Jones accused of driving with open intoxicants in Dearborn

Michigan's youngest state representative is accused of driving with open intoxicants in his vehicle in Dearborn, according to court records.

Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate tonight: 5 things to watch

WDIV-Local 4 and the Michigan Democratic Party will host “Decision 2018: Democratic Gubernatorial Debate” with three Democratic candidates for Michigan Governor at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 19.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Friday is next chance for rain, thundershowers

It’s going to be another gorgeous day around Metro Detroit, starting with Thursday morning temps in the 50s to low 60s as you head out under clear skies.

WH says Trump 'disagrees' with Putin suggestion to interrogate Americans

President Donald Trump now disagrees with a proposal raised by his Russian counterpart to interrogate Americans in exchange for assistance in the U.S.-Russia probe, the White House said on Thursday, another reversal in a week of cleanup following a summit with Vladimir Putin.

