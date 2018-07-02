Local 4 News at 4 -- July 2, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).

Sterling Heights police: Missing kayaker's body found in Clinton River

A witness reported a kayaker falling into the Clinton River and not resurfacing Saturday night. The scene was described similarly by two others, leading to a search of the Clinton River by authorities.

Missing Thai soccer team found alive

Rescue teams have found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive in a cave in Thailand nine days after the group went missing, according to a high-ranking person involved in the search and rescue operation.

Sears at Oakland Mall will close as company shutters stores nationwide

Sears Holdings Corporation announced Monday the closure of one Kmart store and nine Sears stores nationwide including the one at Oakland Mall in Troy.

Man accused of plotting terror attack on July 4th parade in Cleveland

A Cleveland man was arrested after allegedly making plans for a terrorist attack on the city's downtown July 4th parade with an undercover agent, authorities said Monday morning.

Harvey Weinstein charged with three additional counts of sex assault

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was charged with three additional sexual assault charges on Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement.

