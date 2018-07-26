Local 4 News at 4 -- July 26, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

27-year-old off-duty Detroit police officer, girlfriend killed in crash on Woodward Avenue

An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were killed Thursday in a crash on Woodward Avenue at the State Fair intersection, Chief James Craig said.

Metro Detroit weather: Marginal risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon

A cold front approaches a muggy, destabilizing environment during the mid to late afternoon. We have a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather which is a low or weak risk, but the ingredients are there for storms to produce damaging winds and possibly some rotation.

Neighbor finds woman's body dumped on Detroit's west side

A woman's body was found Thursday after police believe it was dumped on Detroit's west side.

3 new Brush Park developments to bring 367 homes to Downtown Detroit

City officials announced three new projects will add nearly 400 homes to the Brush Park neighborhood in Detroit.

Battle against Louisiana red swamp crawfish continues

The battle against the Louisiana red swamp crawfish is continuing, with DNR officials hunting and digging for the illegal and invasive species in Michigan.

Bomb detonated at US embassy in Beijing

A 26-year-old man detonated an explosive on the street outside the US Embassy in Beijing Thursday, police said, injuring himself before he was taken away by authorities.

