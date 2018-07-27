Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).​

Man charged in murder of retired University of Michigan professor due in court

A 29-year-old Ypsilanti man charged in connection to the murder of a retired University of Michigan professor is due in court Friday for a preliminary examination.

Wayne families run for lives after duplex homes catch fire

It appears the fire may have started about 3:30 a.m. in a garage and spread to at least two homes. Residents had to run for their lives.

Trump touts economy: 'These numbers are very, very sustainable'

"These numbers are very, very sustainable -- this isn't a one-time shot," Trump said on Friday, speaking from the South Lawn of the White House.

Carr Fire in Northern California moves into Redding; 2 killed

Residents of the Northern California city of Redding fled their homes Friday as towering flames from an out-of-control wildfire swept into the western city limits and destroyed residences, authorities reported.

2 Southwestern Michigan communities told to stop using PFAS contaminated water

The residents of two southwestern Michigan communities have been told to stop using their water for drinking or cooking after the discovery of high amounts of industrial chemicals.

