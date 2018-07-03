Local 4 News at 4 -- July 3, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).

Holiday weather forecast: Will rain threaten your Fourth of July plans?

Heat has been smothering Metro Detroit, and now rain could interrupt your holiday celebration.

Rescuers work to get missing Thai soccer players safely out of cave

Rescue teams have found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive in a cave in Thailand nine days after the group went missing, but now they have to figure out how to get the players out of the cave.

More bats testing positive for rabies

There are more bats in Michigan testing positive for rabies.

Plymouth man charged with murder in deadly Detroit barbershop shooting

A 29-year-old Plymouth man is accused of gunning down his coworker at a barbershop in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.