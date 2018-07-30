Local 4 News at 4 -- July 30, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning shooting on Detroit's east side

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Detroit's east side Monday.

2 years later, Oakland County jogger's shooting death remains unsolved

It's been two years since Ally Brueger was shot and killed while running along a road in Rose Township.

Gibraltar issues boil water advisory due to water main break

The city of Gibraltar has issued a boil water advisory after a water main break. Residents should not consume tap water without first boiling, according to the city.

Waterslide at Detroit’s Belle Isle park to be demolished

An old waterslide at Detroit’s Belle Isle will be taken down. Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources manages the island park and says crews are expected Monday to start tearing apart the slide which opened in 1996. Demolition is expected to take a week.

SE Michigan weather: Much needed rain headed our way this week

There will be a few scattered showers through the morning hours and a better chance for showers Monday afternoon and evening, but better rain chances pour in overnight and into early Tuesday.

