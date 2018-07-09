Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 9, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).

Thai cave rescue suspended for the day after four more boys freed

The second day of rescue operations at the cave site in northern Thailand has ended after four more boys were brought out of the flooded cave system Monday.

14-year-old fatally shot early Monday morning at home in Pontiac

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Pontiac that occurred early Monday morning.

Weather forecast: A hot Monday before some overnight rain

Sunshine will mix with some high clouds during the day Monday and a few puffy cumulus clouds will follow as we heat up this afternoon, but no rain until overnight.

Mayor Mike Duggan announces 2018 Grow Detroit Young Talent summer jobs program

A program provides six weeks of work experience to youth in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.