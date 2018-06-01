Local 4 News at 4 -- June 1, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Fire rips through clubhouse at Western Golf and Country Club in Redford Township

Fire severely damaged the clubhouse Friday morning at Western Golf and Country Club in Redford Township.

SE Michigan weather: Spring is back this weekend

Friday night will be partly cloudy and cooler. Lows will be in the low and mid 50s. Air conditioners will not have to work as hard.

Man charged in fatal assault of girlfriend found dead in MGM Grand Detroit hotel room

A 33-year-old St. Clair Shores man has been charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in a hotel room at MGM Grand Detroit.

2 women sentenced for murder of O'Reilly Auto Parts store manager in Detroit

Two women responsible for the fatal shooting of an auto parts store manager in Detroit during an armed robbery will spend decades behind bars.

Westbound I-696 to be closed between Dequindre, Telegraph roads June 1-4

The stretch of westbound I-696 between Dequindre and Telegraph roads in Oakland County is scheduled to be closed June 1-4.

Kim Yong Chol arrives at White House to deliver Kim Jong Un letter

President Donald Trump was due to receive a letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the White House on Friday, the latest step toward a meeting between the two world leaders.

