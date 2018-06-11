Local 4 News at 4 -- June 11, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Michigan Central Station could become 'beautiful gem' for Detroit once again

When Detroit was second only to New York City in the 1920s, the train station was the true city hub. The likes of Bab Ruth would ride into the station for baseball games.

How the Trump-Kim summit is playing in North Korea

North Koreans woke up to news on Monday that their leader Kim Jong Un had arrived in Singapore for a landmark summit with US President Donald Trump.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine with temps near 80 on Monday

Morning clouds are racing north to south making for a beautiful sunrise on your Monday morning.

Man pleads guilty to child abuse charges in toddlers' shooting at Dearborn home daycare

Timothy Eubanks pleaded guilty Monday to six counts of second-degree child abuse in connection with the shooting of two 3-year-old children at an unlicensed daycare in Dearborn.

Man sentenced for Kalamazoo crash that killed 5 bicyclists in June 2016

A man involved in a 2016 crash that killed five bicyclists and injured four others in southwestern Michigan has been sentenced to 35-55 years in prison with 734 days credit.

US unveils new Russia sanctions over cyberattacks

The US Treasury Department has imposed fresh sanctions on five Russian entities and three individuals, including a firm that's controlled by Russia's Federal Security Service.

