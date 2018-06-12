Local 4 News at 4 -- June 12, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Wixom police: Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run of teen bicyclist may be headed for Mexico

Wixom police believe a 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the deadly hit-and-run of a teen who was riding his bike Monday may be headed for Mexico.

Trump says Kim 'trusts me, and I trust him'

President Donald Trump said he trusts Kim Jong Un and that he has received the same trust in return following a historic sit-down with the North Korean leader.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm, muggy, scattered showers on tap Tuesday

Get ready for a warm and mostly dry Tuesday around Metro Detroit as we start with temps in the low 60s for most, and 50s in our North Zone early on.

Ann Arbor man found dead in basement of home; homicide investigation underway

The death of a 76-year-old man is being investigated as a homicide in Ann Arbor.

2-year-old in hospital after hit-and-run at Detroit block party Monday night

Police are searching for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run incident involving a 2-year-old girl.

AT&T-Time Warner ruling: The media industry hangs in the balance

The trial over the Justice Department's lawsuit to block AT&T's purchase of Time Warner, which will reach its conclusion when a judge announces his ruling Tuesday afternoon, is not just about the combination of two massive companies.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.