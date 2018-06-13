Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 13, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).​

Detroit woman rushes children to hospital after shooting ambush on east side

Two gunmen dressed in all black executed what sources said was an ambush Wednesday morning near Sanford Avenue and Conner Street on Detroit's east side.

Pompeo says North Korea understands there will be 'in-depth verification'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters traveling with him in Seoul that he was "confident" North Korea understood there will be in-depth verification of the dismantling of its nuclear program.

Trump takes credit for Sanford loss in South Carolina primary

President Donald Trump took credit Wednesday for state Rep. Katie Arrington's projected win over incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford in the South Carolina Republican primary.

New dog at Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb serves duel purpose

A dog at Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb will be a security dog, as well as a patient therapy dog.

Raccoon's 25-story skyscraper climb goes viral

As the US slept, a small raccoon who first captured the attention of Minnesota, and then the world, did something remarkable.

The trial over the Justice Department's lawsuit to block AT&T's purchase of Time Warner, which will reach its conclusion when a judge announces his ruling Tuesday afternoon, is not just about the combination of two massive companies.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.