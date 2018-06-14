Local 4 News at 4 -- June 14, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Man accused of killing 14-year-old boy riding bicycle in Wixom arraigned

The man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle in Wixom returned to court Thursday for his arraignment.

Veteran construction worker killed on I-75 in Detroit when suspected drunken driver crashes

Employees at C.A. Hull Contractors in Walled Lake are heartbroken after one of their own was killed while working Thursday morning on I-75 in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm and dry stretch

It feels a lot nicer out there this morning with temps in the 50s for most, while a few suburbs are dipping into the upper 40s.

Shirtless Livonia man torches neighbor's SUV because 'it was way too loud,' police say

A 26-year-old Livonia man was arrested last month for torching his neighbor's SUV because "it was way too loud," according to authorities.

Comey: Nothing in IG report 'makes me think we did the wrong thing'

Former FBI Director James Comey said he acted appropriately in his handling of the Clinton email investigation, disagreeing with some conclusions in the lengthy report the Justice Department inspector general's office released Thursday.

New York attorney general sues Trump Foundation

The New York attorney general on Thursday sued President Donald Trump's charitable foundation along with its directors -- the President, his sons Eric and Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka, alleging they violated state and federal charities law.

