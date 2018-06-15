Local 4 News at 4 -- June 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).

Michigan State interim President John Engler releases statement after calls for him to resign

Engler is under fire after emails show he criticized lawyers who represent imprisoned sports physician Larry Nassar's assault victims.

Judge sends Paul Manafort to jail, pending trial

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will await his trial for foreign lobbying charges from jail.

Deadly gas station shooting

Police are searching for a man shown on surveillance video inside the gas station. He is considered a person of interest as police work to identify him.

Pence visiting Michigan today for Schuette fundraiser, tax event

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan to raise money for Bill Schuette's gubernatorial campaign and to highlight the effect of federal tax cuts on businesses and workers.

2 people fall after roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach

The incident sent two riders plunging 34 feet to the ground and left one of the ride's cars dangling with two other people inside, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

