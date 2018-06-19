Local 4 News at 4 -- June 19, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

120 Larry Nassar victims urge Michigan State University board to fire John Engler

A letter signed by 120 sexual abuse victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar on Tuesday urged Michigan State University’s governing board to oust interim president John Engler, saying he has reinforced a “culture of abuse” at the school.

Ford moving mobility teams to historic Michigan Central Station in Detroit

For many, the old Michigan Central Station has been a symbol of Detroit for better or worse.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: More showers possible tonight

Highs will be near 80 degrees with lighter winds ENE 5-10 mph under partly sunny to partly cloudy skies today.

Sessions: Migrant children facilities not like Nazi Germany

Attorney General Jeff Sessions dismissed comparisons of the detention facilities for migrant children to Nazi concentration camps by arguing that Nazis "were keeping the Jews from leaving the country."

Women find new outlook on summer

Many women dread the search for something that fits their bodies just right, but one local designer has found a cure for that phobia.

VA investigates impaired pathologist in Arkansas

A pathologist at a VA hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, made mistakes on the job.

