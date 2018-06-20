Local 4 News at 4 -- June 20, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Trump: Will sign 'something' to keep families together

President Donald Trump indicated he would take action shortly to both improve security on the border and help keep families together, speaking briefly with reporters Wednesday.

Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 8-year-old girl in Trenton

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Wednesday for an 8-year-old girl who was last seen in Trenton.

Detroit Pistons introduce new head coach Dwane Casey

The Detroit Pistons are introducing their new head coach Dwane Casey in a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

Man assaulted, carjacked at home in Dearborn on Ternes Street

A man was assaulted, robbed and carjacked Wednesday at home on Ternes Street in Dearborn.

Reward offered in search for retired University of Michigan professor's killer

Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing 77-year-old Robert Sharp.

SE Michigan weather: Isolated thundershowers on Wednesday

Morning rain and isolated thundershowers around Metro Detroit on this last day of Spring with temps mainly in the low to mid 60s as you head out.

