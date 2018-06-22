Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 22, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).​

Weather update from GM River Days

Ben is at the GM River Days looking at the chance for rain this weekend.

Michigan State Board of Trustees approves Nassar victims settlement; motion to fire Engler fails

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted to approve a $500 million settlement between the school and victims of former doctor Larry Nassar.

Immigration crisis: The latest on what's happening at the US-Mexico border

President Donald Trump has told Congress to put immigration reform on hold until November.

Ford Fireworks set to explode Monday in Detroit

The annual Ford Fireworks are Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.