Local 4 News at 4 -- June 25, 2018

Small plane crash in Detroit: NTSB suspects landing gear problem, fuel emergency

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board suspect a problem with landing gear and a fuel emergency may have led to a deadly small plane crash Sunday in Detroit.

SE Michigan weather: Here's what to expect for tonight's fireworks in Detroit

Clear skies with tons of Monday sun will help highs into the upper 70s this afternoon with a few areas hitting 80 degrees while some may stay in the low 70s.

Detroit Fireworks 2018: Everything you need to know

The Ford Fireworks will light up the Detroit riverfront on Monday, June 25 celebrating 60 years of the signature summertime tradition with breathtaking views of downtown Detroit and beyond.

Video shows car run down woman outside VFW in Southwest Detroit

A woman remains in the hospital after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run Sunday in Southwest Detroit.

Supreme Court won't take up 'Making a Murderer' case

The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a case concerning Brendan Dassey, a central figure in a 2015 documentary television series "Making a Murderer."

Trump insults restaurant that booted Sarah Sanders

President Donald Trump on Monday insulted a small Virginia restaurant that recently asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave.

