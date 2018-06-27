Local 4 News at 4 -- June 27, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire from Supreme Court

Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who provided key votes for same sex-marriage, abortion access and affirmative action, will retire from the Supreme Court.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: When rain, thundershowers are expected today

More storms are expected this afternoon and early evening and again these could produce some flash flooding. Luckily the worst of our worries is some soaking downpours and lightning, which means we don’t expect severe weather here.

Federal judge orders reunification of parents and children, end to most family separations at border

A federal judge in California late Tuesday ordered a halt to most family separations at the US border and the reunification of all families that have been separated in the first major rebuke to the Trump administration during ongoing furor over family separations at the border.

Detroit police: Possible serial smash-and-grab suspects arrested after crash

Detroit police arrested one person they believe could be connected to a string of business smash and grabs across the city.

Money stolen from donation box at Belle Isle Conservatory

Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in and robbery Tuesday at the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle.

Michigan State University Trustees plan to name new president by June 2019

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees met Wednesday morning to reveal the timeline and selection process of finding a new university president.

