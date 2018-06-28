Local 4 News at 4 -- June 28, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Weather: Ozone Action Day declared Friday as high, humid temps hit Metro Detroit

A heat wave is coming, and it's going to stick around for a while.

Semi driver escapes fiery wreckage after truck leaves I-275, crashes onto Schoolcraft Road

A semi truck drove off of I-275 and landed on Schoolcraft Road where it caught fire Thursday morning.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Republicans clash in fiery hearing

House Republicans sharply took aim Thursday at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation in a heated hearing.

Macomb County oak tree infected with Oak Wilt

Oak Wilt is a major issue, and it has been discovered in a Macomb County tree.

