Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 29, 2018

Weather update: Dangerous heat grips southeast Michigan

We're looking at a very hot weekend in southeastern Michigan.

Man delivers water to people waiting at Macomb County bus stops

When the temperatures climb to dangerous highs, a man makes sure people at Macomb County bus stops stay hydrated.

Family identifies man fatally shot by Waterford police

Family members have identified the man fatally shot by police Friday morning in Waterford Township as 56-year-old Steven Ballard.

Capital Gazette shooting: A day newsrooms have feared

When the news first broke that there was a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspapers in Annapolis, Maryland, many reporters' thoughts immediately turned to their own newsrooms: Are we next?

