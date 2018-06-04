Local 4 News at 4 -- June 4, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Mother of man wanted in connection to deadly Detroit shooting: Turn yourself in

The mother of a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Sunday morning in Detroit is making a plea for him to turn himself into police.

Strike ends at Caesars Windsor

After two months, Caesars Windsor employees accepted a deal that will put them back to work.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Monday afternoon, cool front is coming

A sunny afternoon with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s around Metro Detroit this Monday afternoon and the only issue is the breeze.

Man found fatally shot in house on Chalmers in Detroit

A man was found shot and killed Monday at a home in the 2500 block of Chalmers Street in Detroit.

Guatemala volcano: 25 killed, 3,200 evacuations

Guatemalan officials say more than 3,200 people have been evacuated due to a volcanic eruption that has killed at least 25 people.

George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from a Maine hospital after being admitted due to low blood pressure about a week ago, his spokesman said on Monday.

