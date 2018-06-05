Local 4 News at 4 -- June 5, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Former MSU president Lou Anna Simon testifying on Nassar to U.S. Senate Tuesday

Former president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, is expected to testify before a U.S. Senate subcommittee at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Washington on the Larry Nassar case.

Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in New York

Kate Brosnahan Spade, the fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in an apparent suicide Tuesday at a New York City apartment, according to a New York Police Department source.

SE Michigan weather: Partly sunny Tuesday, warmer air later this week

Cooler air is pouring in Tuesday and parts of our North Zone will be stuck in the 50s to low 60s all day, while the rest of us have a shot at 70 degrees today.

Royal Oak man killed after driving car into medical office on Woodward near 12 Mile Road

A 58-year-old man from Royal Oak was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle struck a medical office building in Berkley.

Recreational marijuana proposal deadline is Tuesday for Michigan lawmakers

The future of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan will take a major step forward, or backward, on Tuesday.

Mueller accuses Manafort of witness tampering

The special counsel's office has accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of attempting to get witnesses to lie for him in court, and they've asked the judge to send him to jail as he awaits his trial, according to a filing in DC District Court Monday night.

