Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 6, 2018

All-clear given after police investigate bomb threat at Meijer in Northville Township

The all-clear has been given at a Meijer store in Northville Township after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat, officials confirmed.

Trump commutes sentence of Alice Marie Johnson

President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, a week after Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case during an Oval Office meeting with Trump.

Ticks with potential to spread Lyme disease found throughout Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent tick bites.

Local couple with Down syndrome prepares to wed

A local couple who both are living with Down syndrome are preparing to get married.

