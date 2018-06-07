Local 4 News at 4 -- June 7, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Man who killed girlfriend in front of her kids at Detroit home to be sentenced

Earl Maxwell will be sentenced Thursday for the murder of his girlfriend Latrese Morris-Dorsey.

Knife-wielding man in flower dress arrested after break-in, sexual assault in Warren

A lockdown has been lifted at five Warren schools after a knife-wielding man wearing a dress went on a wild crime spree in the area, police said.

Wayne County Commission approves Gilbert's $533 million jail complex deal

The Wayne County Commission voted Thursday to approve the county's agreement with DAn Gilbert's Rock Ventures to construct a new criminal justice center on East Warren Ave near the I-75 service drive.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temps climb Thursday

Cloud cover over Metro Detroit is keeping temperatures from dipping too low, and it’s quite pleasant as you head out.

Trump welcomes Japan's Abe ahead of historic NK summit

President Donald Trump is huddling at the White House Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe once more as he prepares for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Ash eruption at Kilauea summit registered as 5.4 earthquake

An eruption at Kilauea summit jolted the area with the force of a 5.4 magnitude earthquake and hurled an ash plume that reached 10,000 feet above sea level.

