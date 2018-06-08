Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 8, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).​

Weather: Rain, thunderstorms possible through weekend

Unfortunately, we still have a some uncertainty on how this weekend weather will hold up around Metro Detroit.

LIVE CHAT: Talk to an expert about what can be done about rising suicide rates

Paula Tutman is with an expert to answer questions about how to help others after news of Anthony Bourdain's death.

Chef, television personality Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain has died.

Democrats ask FBI, Justice Department to investigate Scott Pruitt

House Democrats, fed up with Scott Pruitt's seemingly endless stream of questionable ethical behavior, are seeking to take the investigation against him to a new level -- to the FBI and Department of Justice.

