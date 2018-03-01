Local 4 News at 4 -- March 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

March snow storm moves through Metro Detroit

Oakland and Livingston Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning mainly for concerns of very heavy snow this afternoon and evening which could drop 5-6 inches or more, especially along and north of M-59.

Winter weather advisory: 3-6 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit

Rain already moved into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario early Thursday with heavier precipitation on the way.

Plymouth-Canton high schools dismissed early after threatening note prompts lockdown

Plymouth-Canton high schools were place under a soft lockdown Thursday morning after a threatening message was found at one of the schools.

Michigan Senate OKs $175M infusion into roads, bridges

The Michigan Senate has unanimously approved a $175 million infusion into the state’s roads, a 7 percent boost over existing spending.

Trial opens for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter

Survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting are opening old wounds to seek justice as the trial of the gunman's widow opens in Orlando.

Disruption across Europe as 'Beast from East' meets Storm Emma

The UK and parts of mainland Europe are struggling through another day of harsh winter weather, as Storm Emma collides with this week's cold snap, nicknamed the "Beast from the East" in Britain.

