Local 4 News at 4 -- March 13, 2018

Kettering University cancels classes after racist graffiti found

Classes have been canceled for the day at Kettering University in Michigan as authorities investigate racist graffiti found at a residence hall.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Light snow with temps in the 20s

It’s cold and a little bit snowy out there this morning with a few pockets of flurries and light snow.

Stolen van used in liquor store smash-and-grab robbery on Detroit's west side

An investigation is underway after an apparent smash-and-grab robbery attempt in which the suspects used a stolen van to break through the front of a liquor store on Detroit's west side.

Trump decides to fire Rex Tillerson

President Donald Trump tweeted, "Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!" Trump tells reporters that Tillerson will be "much happier now."

Texas high school students injured in Disney trip bus plunge

A bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a spring break trip to Disney World plunged into a ravine before dawn Tuesday in Alabama, killing one person and injuring many others.

Deadly package bombings put Austin on edge as police report 150 calls

A series of deadly package bombs delivered to homes in Austin has shaken residents and cast suspicion on one of life's common occurrences -- getting a package delivered to your doorstep.

