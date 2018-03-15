Local 4 News at 4 -- March 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Police: Vials of urine found in woman's bra after crash with Roseville police cruiser on I-696

A police cruiser was struck Thursday morning on I-696 and a 40-year-old woman was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of narcotics in Roseville.

Detroit police cruiser caught in shootout between 2 groups on city's west side

A police cruiser was caught in the crosshairs of a shootout between two groups of gunmen Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool start with temps in the 20s

A cool start with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s and wind chills in the lower 20s for most under some cloud cover.

Parkland school shooting surveillance shows resource officer's response

A video from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the afternoon of the Valentine's Day massacre shows former school resource officer Scot Peterson responding to the shots fired, but doesn't provide much in the way of detail.

Trump administration announces Russia sanctions

The Trump administration announced Thursday it is enacting new sanctions on Russia, including individuals indicted last month by special counsel Robert Mueller, in a sweeping new effort to punish Moscow for its attempts to interfere in the 2016 US election.

Trump says he made up trade claims in meeting with Trudeau

President Donald Trump boasted at a private fundraiser Wednesday of making up trade claims during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before knowing whether they were true.

