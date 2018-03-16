Local 4 News at 4 -- March 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit man to be arraigned on charges of fatally shooting neighbor while trying to stop dog attack

A Detroit man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his neighbor last year while trying to stop a dog mauling is expected to be arraigned Friday.

FIU pedestrian bridge collapse: 6 people found dead, more than 5 cars crushed

Six people were found dead at the site of a pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in Miami, an official confirmed Friday morning.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temps to reach upper 30s later today

A chilly start in the low 20s with several suburbs dipping down into the upper teens. Then, the morning breezes will keep it feeling even cooler in the single digits and teens, so bundle up! Clouds this morning may try to squeeze out a few flurries but sunshine will slowly return through the morning setting up for a sunny afternoon.

2 teens face terrorism charge after Whitmore Lake school threat

Two teens are charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism after a threat was made against Whitmore Lake Public Schools that forced the district to cancel Wednesday classes.

Driver nowhere to be found after SUV crashes into salon on Detroit's west side

An SUV crashed into a commercial building Friday morning on Detroit’s west side and the driver was nowhere to be found when authorities arrived on the scene.

No backpacks allowed Friday at Romulus High School after threat

Backpacks are not allowed Friday at Romulus High School after the school received a threat.

