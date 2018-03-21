Local 4 News at 4 -- March 21, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Southbound I-75 closed at I-94 in Detroit as crews fix bridge hit by truck

Southbound I-75 is closed at I-94 to allow the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to remove the outside beam of the Warren Avenue bridge, which was struck by a semi truck Tuesday afternoon.

Austin bombing suspect kills himself with explosive device

A suspect in a wave of bombing attacks in Austin killed himself inside his car with an explosive device early Wednesday as authorities closed in, police said.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow misses to south, breezy and cool here

It’s the first full day of Spring! Clouds are spreading in from the south, and there are radar indications that snow is falling near the Ohio border this morning and parts south and southeast.

3-year-old girl grazed by bullet as grandmother removes AK-47 from home in Warren

A 3-year-old girl was injured Wednesday morning when her grandmother was removing an AK-47 that she found in a home in Warren.

City of Detroit to buy 142 acres of former Michigan state fairgrounds for $7 million

The former Michigan state fairgrounds in Detroit are a step closer to development. The Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority Board of Directors approved a sale of the site to both the city of Detroit and Magic Plus, LLC.

Trump keeps up aggressive attacks on Mueller

President Donald Trump called out special counsel Robert Mueller in a series of typo-ridden tweets Wednesday morning, continuing his recent aggressive attacks on the Russia probe.

