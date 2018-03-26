Local 4 News at 4 -- March 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Woman injured after catching fire while on porch in Inkster

A woman was injured Monday morning after suffering burns caused by a fire on a porch in Inkster.

Michigan police: Woman killed by stray bullet in Riley Twp. while neighbor was target shooting

A 21-year-old man could face charges in the death of his neighbor after she was struck by a stray bullet Sunday in Riley Township while he was practicing shooting.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temps reach 50 degrees Monday -- rain on the way

It’s a nice and mild start to the work and school week around Metro Detroit with morning lows near freezing and wind chills in the mid 20s as you head out.

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head in torched vacant house on Detroit's east side

A man was found fatally shot Monday morning in a burned up vacant home on Detroit’s east side.

Dr. Marc Edwards expected to testify at Michigan health director's preliminary hearing

The preliminary hearing for Michigan's health director resumes Monday in Flint as a judge decides whether the he should go to trial for the death of a man who had Legionnaires' disease during the city's water crisis and one of the experts who first shed light on the water quality is expected to testify.

Trump expelling 60 Russian diplomats in wake of UK nerve agent attack

The United States, European Union countries, Canada and Ukraine expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats on Monday in response to Russia's alleged use of a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy living in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.