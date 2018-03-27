Local 4 News at 4 -- March 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Nassar's former boss at MSU arraigned on criminal sexual conduct, neglect charges

William Strampel will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on several charges including 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel after shooting; police want parents to come forward

Detroit police believe they know who the parents of two young children who were found alone Tuesday morning at Cranbrook Motel on the Lodge Freeway service drive near 8 Mile Road.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Steady rain Tuesday

Spring showers will greet you as you wake and head out early on this Tuesday in Metro Detroit.

Pontiac apartment building fire displaces 20 people; 4 rescued

An apartment building fire Tuesday morning has left 20 people displaced in Pontiac.

3 houses in Grosse Pointe damaged by fire

Detroit firefighters were called to Grosse Pointe to help battle the fire affecting multiple homes Monday night in the 500 block of Washington Road, officials said.

Images released of suspect in robbery of Comerica Bank in Southfield

Police released images of a suspect responsible for a bank robbery Thursday in Southfield. The incident happened at about 4:40 p.m. at the Comerica Bank on Lahser Road.

