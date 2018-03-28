Local 4 News at 4 -- March 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Judge appoints Kathy Brower as temporary Macomb County clerk

A judge has appointed a temporary clerk in Macomb County after Karen Spranger was ordered removed from office on Tuesday.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cloudy Wednesday with lows in the 40s

A bit more cloud cover than we’d like today, and it will have an impact on temperatures or potential temps.

Macomb County Deputy Clerk Jackie Ryan removed from office after refusing to leave

Macomb County Deputy Clerk Jackie Ryan was refusing to leave office Wednesday morning, just a day after her boss, county clerk Karen Spranger, was ordered removed from her post.

Detroit police officer accused of criminal sexual conduct

An internal affairs investigation is underway after accusations of criminal sexual conduct by a member of the Detroit Police Department.

Wayne County prosecutor dismisses homicide charges against man after 45 years in prison

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy held a press conference Wednesday and announced the dismissal of homicide charges against Richard Phillips.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer seeks to depose Donald Trump and Michael Cohen

Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti has filed a motion in federal court seeking to depose President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen to ask about a $130,000 payout before the 2016 election.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.