Local 4 News at 4 -- March 29, 2018

Mother arraigned on child abuse charges after 2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel

A mother facing child abuse charges was arraigned Thursday morning after her two young children were found alone at a motel in Detroit.

Weather forecast: Rain spoils Tigers Opening Day

It seems the poorly timed rain is ready to play ball with tickets to the Tigers Game today.

3 women killed in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Redford Township

Redford Township police are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Telegraph Road at West Chicago.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against Pirates postponed due to rain

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain.

Trump heads to Ohio to talk infrastructure

President Donald Trump is pivoting to infrastructure -- again -- on Thursday as he travels to Ohio to tout the economic benefits of his proposals to help rebuild and repair America's ailing system.

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan

Nearly six years after a brutal attack left her on the verge of death, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has returned to Pakistan.

