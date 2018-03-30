Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Michigan Endangered Missing Advisory: Police seek missing Livonia girl

Police are looking for a 10-year-old Livonia girl who may have walked to her father's home in Detroit. In an alert Friday morning, Livonia police said Brelyn Harris-Treadway left her home sometime overnight and she may be walking to her father's home in the area of 8 Mile Road and Lahser Road.

Crews working to fix gas leak near Hampton, Marter in Grosse Pointe Woods

Crews from DTE Energy are working to fix a gas leak Friday morning near Hampton and Marter roads in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Pulse gunman's widow found not guilty

Noor Salman, the widow of the gunman in Orlando's Pulse nightclub shooting, sobbed Friday as she was acquitted of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and of obstruction of justice in connection with her husband's 2016 rampage.

Debris from falling Chinese space station could land in southern Michigan

Southern Michigan is listed within a region of Earth identified as having the highest probability of debris landing from a free-falling Chinese space station.

Under Armour says 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts hacked

Under Armour announced on Thursday about 150 million accounts on the popular health app MyFitnessPal were hacked.

