Local 4 News at 4 -- March 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Central Michigan University shooting suspect to face 2 counts of murder

A Central Michigan University student accused of fatally shooting his parents last week on campus will face two counts of murder.

Detroit police officers to be arraigned Monday for deadly crash neglect accusation

Two Detroit police officers will be arraigned Monday morning at the 36th District Court on charges connected to a fatal car crash this past October.

Richard Spencer to speak at Michigan State University today

The day has come — controversial speaker and white nationalist Richard Spencer is set to speak Monday evening on the campus of Michigan State University.

Metro Detroit forecast: Clear start with snow coming later in the week

Mostly cloudy skies will become mostly clear today with a cool start to the work and school week with temps in the mid 20s as you head out feeling more like mid to upper teens.

DACA's March 5 'deadline' marks only inaction

It's been six months since President Donald Trump moved to end a program that protected young undocumented immigrants from deportation, and Washington seems to be no closer to a resolution on the day everything was supposed to be solved by.

Ryan, other conservatives fear trade war from Trump's tariffs

Conservatives -- including House Speaker Paul Ryan -- are striking back after President Donald Trump announced last week he planned to raise tariffs on aluminum and steel coming into the US.

