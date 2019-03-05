Local 4 News at 4 -- March 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan AG announces murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a premeditated first-degree murder charge Tuesday in the Danielle Stislicki missing case.

Michigan governor’s plan to fix roads would make fuel taxes highest in US

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Tuesday for nearly tripling Michigan’s per-gallon gasoline tax to make it the highest in the nation in order to reverse the deteriorating condition of the roads.

Man sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed sergeant jogging in Hines Park

A Detroit man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for a hit-and-run that killed a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant while he was jogging this past summer at Hines Park in Westland.

Metro Detroit weather: Snow squall chances Tuesday, warm up on the horizon

The snow showers and snow squall chances will be increasing through the rest of the day in very chilly conditions.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to deliver 2019 State of the City address

Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to highlight city achievements and future plans during Detroit’s annual State of the City Address.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.