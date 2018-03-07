Local 4 News at 4 -- March 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Wayne County jail site update: County reaches deal with Gilbert to build criminal justice center

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans announced Wednesday a tentative agreement with billionaire Dan Gilbert's Rock Ventures to build a new $533 million criminal justice center near Detroit's Midtown neighborhood.

Oakland County officials close Franklin Village Plaza due to tank of unknown chemicals

The Oakland County Health Division closed the Franklin Village Plaza after a tank of unknown chemicals was found in the crawl space of a building.

Winter weather advisory: Areas of SE Michigan getting several inches of snow

Some impressive snow totals in a few isolated areas in Livingston and Oakland Counties, while many of us only picked up a dusting to an inch or two.

School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz indicted on 34 counts

Exactly three weeks after he stalked the halls of his former high school, shooting and killing students and teachers alike, Nikolas Cruz was indicted on 34 counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting rampage that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Commerce secretary says Trump is flexible on tariffs

President Donald Trump has remained open-minded as he determines final details of his promised tariffs on steel and aluminum, a top administration official said on Wednesday.

Another nor'easter threatens just days after the deadly 'bomb cyclone'

A strong winter storm is threatening to deliver gusty winds and heavy snow to the Northeast, where crews still are working to restore power to more than 100,000 customers after last weekend's deadly "bomb cyclone."

