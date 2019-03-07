Local 4 News at 4 -- March 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).​​

Westbound I-94 closed near 10 Mile Road due to fatal crash involving semi truck, 4 other cars

Westbound lanes of I-94 at I-696 in St. Clair Shores were closed Thursday afternoon due to a fatal crash.

Stephen McAfee murder: Woman who helped killer dispose of body gets 1 year in prison

A woman accused of helping her friend cover up the murder of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison and three years of probation.

Metro Detroit weather: Here's the weekend outlook

A big snow maker will be passing just to our south overnight into Friday morning, and areas near the Ohio Border may see a little snow early tomorrow.

Paul Manafort being sentenced Thursday

A federal judge will sentence Paul Manafort on Thursday for defrauding banks and the government and failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars in income he earned from Ukrainian political consulting -- charges that stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Daylight saving time begins this weekend

Every y ear it happens, and every year many people wonder, why do we go forward an hour for daylight saving time?

