Local 4 News at 4 -- March 8, 2018

Police: Teen shot by his mother at apartment in Inkster after he refused to go to school

A teen was shot Thursday morning at an apartment in Inkster and authorities have the boy's mother in custody.

Murder charge dismissed against man accused of dumping woman's body on Detroit's west side

Charges were dismissed Thursday against the man seen in surveillance video dragging and dumping a woman's body on Detroit's west side.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Bitter cold and snow chances

A chilly start with wind chills in the single digits and teens, so bundle up and get ready for some morning snow.

2 people detained after child assaulted during home invasion in Midtown Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a home invasion and sex assault of a 5-year-old girl in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Second nor'easter in a week kills 1, knocks out power for hundreds of thousands

Hundreds of thousands of homes in the Northeast were without electricity Thursday, a day after the region's second major storm in a week left at least one person dead and whipped the area with heavy snow and stiff winds, downing power lines and leaving precarious road conditions.

'Dangerous': Europe's top banker on Trump tariffs

Europe's most powerful banker says America's decision to go it alone on trade could trigger retaliation, damage confidence and hurt the global economy.

