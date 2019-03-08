Local 4 News at 4 -- March 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).​​

Pickup truck driver speeds, weaves through traffic on I-75 in Detroit, crashes, flees on foot

An alleged carjacking suspect was arrested Friday after a wild crash on I-75 in Detroit and a brief foot chase into a residential area, according to authorities.

Devastating Monroe house fire kills 16 cats, 1 dog

According to authorities, the fire started at about 1:30 a.m. and killed 16 cats and one dog. No people were injured in the fire.

Metro Detroit weather: Changes coming this weekend

It’s the last of our chilly mornings for a while as most of Metro Detroit is waking up Friday to temps in the single digits and teens.

Trump heads to Alabama amid FEMA questions

President Donald Trump on Friday will tour the devastation wrought by a string of deadly tornadoes here, offering his support to Alabamians who lost relatives, homes and livelihoods in the recent twisters.

Next stage of I-75 construction in Oakland County begins this weekend

The next phase of a project to reconstruct parts of I-75 in Oakland County will start Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.